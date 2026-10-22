In Turin, Italy, Juventus drew 2-2 with France’s Rennes in a Europa League match. The Turin club dropped their first points in the current tournament campaign, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Draw in Turin

Zeki Celik put Juventus ahead as early as the fifth minute. Ten minutes later, Musa Al-Taamari equalised, scoring his first goal in this edition of the competition. At the end of the first half, Rennes took the lead thanks to a penalty converted by Boulaye Dia.

In the 67th minute, Nick Woltemade also scored from the penalty spot to restore parity. Late in the match, John Lucumi sent the ball into Rennes’ net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The draw allowed Juventus to avoid a second consecutive defeat following a 0-3 home loss to Lazio in Serie A.

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Bayer take the lead

Germany’s Bayer defeated Greece’s OFI 2-0. Jonas Hofmann scored both goals within three minutes after a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up due to Martin Terrier’s injury. Bayer secured their third consecutive victory, reached nine points and moved to the top of the table, ahead of Ferencvaros on goal difference.

In another match, Sunderland drew 1-1 with Poland’s Lech: Timur Tutiierov scored in the second minute, while Leo Bengtsson equalised in the 70th. Sunderland have seven points, the same as Juventus, who are in fourth place.

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