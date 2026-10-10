In Spain, the eighth-round La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was ended early with the score at 0:0. The referee made this decision after the game was interrupted twice because of the behaviour of fans in the stands.

Interruptions during the match

The match was scheduled for Saturday and began as planned. It was part of the eighth round of La Liga, in which Rayo Vallecano played against Athletic Bilbao. During the meeting, the behaviour of fans in the stands led to the game being stopped twice. This was reported by Interia Sport.

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The referee's decision

After two interruptions, the referee decided not to resume the match and ended it early. At the time of this decision, neither team had scored, and the score remained 0:0. Thus, the participants did not complete the match in the eighth round of the Spanish championship.

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