Russian female gymnasts may not compete at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which will take place October 17–25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. With two days to go before their scheduled departure, they still have not received visas to enter the Netherlands.

Statement from the Russian Gymnastics Federation

“The Dutch authorities are jeopardizing the Russian national team’s participation in the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games. Two days before their scheduled departure for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, the Russian national team has still not received visas from the Dutch authorities. The team risks missing the competition, where the first team quotas for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be awarded. All Russian gymnasts have passed the athletic selection process and are included in the official entries submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation (World Gymnastics).

The team is scheduled to depart on the night of October 12; official training begins on October 13, and the men’s competition floor exercise trial is set for October 14. Any further delay in issuing visas could prevent Russian gymnasts from arriving in time to begin training at the competition venue. “The Russian Gymnastics Federation has informed World Gymnastics of the situation and continues to work on resolving the visa issue in coordination with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the president of the international federation, Morinari Watanabe,” the Russian Gymnastics Federation reported.

It is worth noting that Olympic artistic gymnastics champions Angelina Melnikova and Viktoria Listunova have been included in the Russian national team’s roster for the World Championships.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will take place October 17–25 in Rotterdam (Netherlands). The first team quotas for the 2028 Olympic Games will be up for grabs at the event.

Melnikova and Listunova are known for their support of dictator Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine.

Melnikova’s Support for the War

The media have dubbed Melnikova the “Champion of Terror” for her support of the war against Ukraine. She participated in the primaries of Putin’s “United Russia” party.

It is worth noting that Melnikova held “charity” training sessions for the children of Russian occupiers.

In addition, Melnikova posed for photos with the letter Z.

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media.

Nine EU countries have supported sanctions against sports federations bearing Russian symbols.



Read us on