Pietuszewski gives Porto victory over Marítimo — Interia Sport

In Portugal, FC Porto defeated Marítimo 2-1 in the eighth round of the championship. The decisive goal in the 86th minute was scored by 18-year-old Oskar Pietuszewski, who came on seven minutes earlier. Interia Sport reports.

Goal after a VAR review

Pietuszewski received a pass from Jakub Kiwior, beat a defender and struck the ball into the top corner. The referees reviewed the incident using VAR and awarded the goal: the Polish footballer was in a legal position with a margin of just one centimetre.

Kiwior and Jan Bednarek started the match in Porto's lineup, while Pietuszewski initially remained on the bench. In the second half, coach Francesco Farioli also replaced Varela, who had a yellow card, with Rosário in midfield.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Porto equalised before half-time

Marítimo opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a long-range shot by Salai. Porto equalised before the break: after an attack down the right flank and a scramble in the penalty area, Froholdt sent the ball into the net from close range.

After eight matches, Porto have a maximum 24 points and lead the standings. The team are defending the Portuguese championship title, the publication notes.

Read us on