In Białystok, Poland, Górnik Zabrze defeated Jagiellonia 3-1 in the 10th round of the Ekstraklasa and returned to the top of the league table. The teams did not score any goals in the first half.

Two goals in seven minutes

After the break, the visitors opened the scoring in the 51st minute: Jarosław Kubicki sent the ball into the net from close range. In the 58th minute, Sondre Liseth doubled Górnik's advantage after the ball reached him following a clearance by Jagiellonia defender Bernardo Vital.

The hosts reduced the deficit in the 67th minute thanks to a precise shot by Jesús Imaz from a tight angle. In the 74th minute, Imaz scored for the second time, but referee Wojciech Myć disallowed the goal after a VAR review because of a foul by Anders Klinge during the interception that started the attack.

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A stoppage-time goal

Near the end of the game, the referee suspended the match because of smoke at the stadium. The final goal was scored by substitute Kacper Urbański in the 104th minute, the 14th minute of second-half stoppage time. According to Interia Sport, Jagiellonia are in 10th place in the championship after this defeat.

For Jagiellonia, this was the first of six matches without coach Adrian Siemieniec on the bench. The team manager is serving a suspension and watched the game from the stands, while his assistant Mikołaj Łuczak led the team.

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