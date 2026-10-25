New Zealand's national netball team defeated Australia 52:49 in the third Constellation Cup match in Sydney, regaining the trophy ahead of schedule. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Surge in the decisive quarter

Australia led 41:39 before the final quarter, but after play resumed, the New Zealand team scored seven consecutive goals and opened a five-point lead. Australia managed to level the score at 47:47 with five minutes remaining, but turnovers and penalties allowed their opponents to snatch victory.

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New Zealand won the final quarter 13:8. According to Champion Data, the Australian team made eight errors, and their opponents converted each of them. Australia also received 51 penalties, seven more than New Zealand.

The series has already been decided

After three matches of the four-match series, New Zealand leads 3:0, so the Constellation Cup winner has been determined ahead of schedule. This is the Silver Ferns' fourth tournament victory. The final match of the series will take place on Wednesday at John Cain Arena in Melbourne, where Australia will play for its first win in the contest.

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