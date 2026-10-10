After a China Open match in China, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned racist abuse directed at American tennis player Coco Gauff on social media. As The Guardian reports, the office called such messages unacceptable and said that Black female athletes are particularly targeted by hatred and racist abuse.

Call to counter racism and sexism

On Saturday, the office headed by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for solidarity in countering racism and sexism in sport. The UN stressed that there should be no place in sport for racist or sexist abuse and remarks.

It also stated that players, coaches and sports organizations should support people who face such attacks. Fans were urged to stand up to those spreading racism and sexism in sport.

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Tennis player's reaction after the China Open

Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is ranked fourth in the world, reported an “incredible” number of racist comments on social media. According to her, this happened after a controversial point in her China Open match against Sun Xinyan on Monday.

Two days later, the American lost to Elise Mertens. Gauff said she had no energy and felt as though she might faint.

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