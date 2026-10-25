In Lahore, Pakistan’s national team wore pink kits for a match against England as part of a tri-nation cricket series. The team replaced its usual green uniforms for Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Dawn reports.

Pinktober campaign

The initiative was organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board as part of Pinktober, the global breast cancer awareness month. The board said the event aims to remind people of the importance of early detection, regular screenings and timely treatment, as well as raise awareness of the disease in the country.

Members of the England team, match officials and commentators are also wearing pink ribbons during the match as a sign of solidarity with patients and breast cancer survivors.

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Pink details at the stadium

Other elements of the game were also decorated in pink: cricket stumps, graphics and branding at Gaddafi Stadium. Before the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board also shared digital materials as part of the awareness campaign.

The board’s commercial director, Ali Adnan Zaidi, said cricket makes it possible to reach millions of people and turn that reach into meaningful awareness about breast cancer. Similar campaigns are held in other countries: South Africa, in particular, organises its ODI Pink Day in Johannesburg every year, while the Sydney Cricket Ground hosts the annual Pink Test in support of the McGrath Foundation charity.

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