Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. Race leader and Mercedes driver George Russell retired at the end of the first lap following a crash on a track with mixed conditions — one part was dry and the other wet, BBC Sport reports.

Russell's crash on the first lap

Russell went too wide through the final corner at the end of the first lap and lost control of his Mercedes car. The car spun across the track: it hit the inside wall before bouncing toward the outside. The other drivers managed to avoid a collision with the Briton's car.

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McLaren collision changed positions

On the final lap, Lando Norris collided with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri while attempting to overtake him at Turn 5. This allowed Russell's Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to move up to fourth place.

Antonelli's championship lead

Russell's retirement, along with Antonelli's fourth-place finish, increased the Italian's championship lead to 89 points. The sprint race was part of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

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