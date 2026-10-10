Zheng reaches WTA 1000 final in Beijing — Interia Sport

Chinese tennis player Qinwen Zheng defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, China. The match ended 7:5, 6:2, Interia Sport reports. In the final, Zheng will play Mirra Andreeva.

A tense first set

Zheng broke her opponent's serve in the opening game and took a one-break lead. In the sixth game, the Chinese player had an opportunity to extend her advantage: at 4:1 and 30:0, she was close to a double break. Mertens held serve and later broke back, leveling the score at 4:4.

At the end of the first set, Zheng held serve in a deuce game. There was no tiebreak: in the 12th game, Mertens hit the net on set point, allowing the Chinese representative to win the set 7:5.

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Control in the second set

At the start of the second set, Zheng saved a break point before taking a 3:0 lead. The Olympic champion then controlled the course of the match and broke the Belgian's serve once more. The match ended in the eighth game of the second set.

Mertens reached the semifinals after defeating Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, 7:6 (7:0), 6:3. Before her match against the Belgian, Zheng beat Elina Svitolina.

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