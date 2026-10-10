Participants in the Giro di Lombardia cycling race delayed the start by five minutes, protesting over safety concerns following a series of vehicle-related incidents on race routes. After the organizers' countdown, the peloton remained stationary. This was reported by The Guardian.

Remco Evenepoel's statement

Before the start, Belgian two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel addressed the spectators. He said that too many vehicle-related incidents occur during races and that athletes can no longer tolerate cyclists being injured or killed.

Evenepoel was referring to the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, the younger brother of Netcompany Ineos rider Josh Tarling. Finlay Tarling died after colliding with a vehicle during the Tour of Portugal on August 14.

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Riders' association demands

Earlier this week, Thomas Gloag and Marcel Camprubí were hit by a police motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction during Tre Valli Varesine. The Professional Cyclists Association, CPA, said that several vehicle-related incidents had occurred on race routes this week alone.

The CPA stressed that cyclists compete at high speed and have limited protection, and therefore depend on the International Cycling Union, UCI, and organizers regarding road safety. The association called on the UCI to ensure that race organizers take responsibility and introduce measures to raise safety standards.

After five minutes, the peloton set off on the route to Como. The CPA noted that the athletes did not want to affect the course of the race but sought to demonstrate unity. The cyclists added that they respect the organizers and want to race for the fans, but above all want to return safely to their loved ones.

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