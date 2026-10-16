Polish tennis players Iga Świątek and Maja Chwalińska have reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 singles tournament in Wuhan, China. For reaching this stage, each of them will receive $98.5 thousand in prize money, Interia Sport reports.

Road to the quarterfinals

On her way to the tournament's last eight, Świątek defeated Magdalena Fręch and Ashlyn Krueger. Chwalińska beat Mayar Sherif, Marie Bouzková and Iva Jovic.

Both Polish athletes are in the same half of the draw. If they win their quarterfinal matches, they will face each other in the semifinals of the competition in Wuhan. Accordingly, only one of them will be able to reach the singles final.

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Tournament prize money

The semifinalists of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan will receive $197 thousand each. The finalist's prize is $385,001, while the winner of the competition is entitled to $665 thousand.

Chwalińska also competed in doubles together with Nikola Bartůňková. Their pair ended its participation in the tournament in the first round. This stage provides $11.5 thousand in prize money for the two tennis players.

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