Polish boxer Jasmina Zapotoczna will face undisputed flyweight world champion Gabriela Fundora in the ring in the United States on November 20. The bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. As Interia Sport reports, four championship belts and The Ring title will be at stake.

Fight for undisputed championship

Zapotochna enters the bout as European champion with a record of 10 wins and one loss. She won the European title in March 2025 by defeating Chloe Watson and defended the belt eight months later in a fight against Justine Lallemand.

The Polish athlete has not fought since defending her title. According to the outlet, she had difficulties finding an opponent. Zapotochna previously competed at light flyweight before moving to the flyweight division.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fundora is the favorite

Fundora is the undefeated undisputed flyweight world champion. Her last four bouts ended in knockouts. The fightpost.co.uk portal, cited by Interia Sport, noted that Zapotochna could prove a more difficult opponent for the American than her recent rivals.

Amari Jones and Deondre Pettus are expected to compete in the main event of the same card.

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