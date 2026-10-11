Puerto Rican boxer Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez, a world champion in three weight divisions, died in Puerto Rico on October 10 at the age of 69. His son, Wilfredo Gómez Jr., confirmed the athlete’s death on a Telemundo program, The Rio Times reports.

Local outlets Metro Puerto Rico and El Vocero reported respiratory complications, but the official cause of death was not disclosed. According to El Nuevo Día, Gómez had health problems that week and was taken to Auxilio Mutuo Hospital due to difficulty breathing. On October 7, one of his sons asked on social media for prayers for his father’s recovery.

Champion’s career

Wilfredo Gómez was born on October 29, 1956. He won his first world title on May 21, 1977, when, at the age of 20, he defeated South Korean Dong Kyun Yum. The Puerto Rican became a champion in the super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions.

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At super bantamweight, Gómez made 17 consecutive title defenses, ending each one by knockout, a divisional record. In October 1978, he defeated Mexican Carlos Zárate by technical knockout. He suffered his first professional-ring defeat in August 1981, losing by technical knockout to Mexican Salvador Sánchez.

Achievements and reaction

Gómez’s final professional record was 44 wins, 42 of them by knockout, three losses and one draw. Before turning professional, he represented Puerto Rico at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, and in 1974 won gold at the first World Amateur Boxing Championships in Havana. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995.

Joséan Jiménez, chairman of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives’ Recreation and Sports Commission, called Gómez one of the island’s most beloved athletes. Representative Jerry Nieves Rosario thanked the boxer for everything he had done for Puerto Rico.

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