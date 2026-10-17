Tennis player Maja Chwalińska beats Iga Świątek in Wuhan — Interia Sport
Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska defeated Iga Świątek in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan on October 17, winning 7:5, 6:1. As a result, the 25-year-old athlete reached the final of a WTA 1000-category tournament for the first time in her career, Interia Sport reports.
Tense first set
In the first set, Chwalińska broke in the fifth game at 2:2, but Świątek broke back in the following game. Later, Świątek took a 4:3 lead after another break, but Chwalińska leveled the score. According to the outlet, Świątek had two set points, but Chwalińska won the next two games and closed out the set 7:5.
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WTA reaction
In the second set, Świątek, who according to Interia Sport had health problems, lost 1:6. After the match ended, the WTA announced Chwalińska's advance to the final on social media, writing: “Bajka trwa.”
On her way to the semifinals, Świątek defeated Magdalena Fręch, Ashlyn Krueger and Ann Li. Chwalińska beat Mayar Sherif, Marie Bouzková, Iva Jović and Maria Sakkari.