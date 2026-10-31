Tennis player Maja Chwalińska has applied to participate in the United Cup in Australia, where the Polish national team is set to defend its title. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing X platform user Parsa Nemati, who tracks tournament entries. Hubert Hurkacz had previously confirmed his participation in the competition.

Chwalińska's application

In the previous three editions of the United Cup, the Polish team included Iga Świątek and Hurkacz. Poland reached the final each time: it lost to Germany and the United States, and defeated Switzerland in January this year. Świątek then lost to Belinda Bencic, while Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zieliński won all five of their mixed doubles matches.

According to the Interia Sport author, Poland has strong chances of qualifying for the next United Cup. For selection, the outlet notes, Chwalińska's 12th position in the WTA rankings will be taken into account, while the combined rankings of Hurkacz and Chwalińska total 40. The author also suggests that the Polish tennis player's current ranking may be sufficient for the team's selection.

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Possible participation of Świątek

Świątek can also apply for the United Cup until November 8. If both tennis players are entered, only the one who directly plays will be able to earn points in the tournament. In that case, Świątek will have priority as the player with the higher ranking.

Interia Sport suggests that Świątek may choose the WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane instead of the team competition. According to the outlet, Elena Rybakina will definitely play there, while Aryna Sabalenka is expected to defend her title. The United Cup group draw is scheduled for November 12.

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