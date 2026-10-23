Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany fell ill after the team’s training session in Munich, Germany. The specialist was taken to hospital by ambulance, Interia Sport reports.

Helicopter at the training centre

According to the German outlet Bild, a rescue helicopter landed at Bayern’s training centre on Säbener Straße before Kompany was hospitalised. The coach was later taken away by ambulance.

German TV channel Sky also reported that Kompany fell ill after training and was immediately taken to hospital. The source provides no further information about his condition or the results of the examination.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous health problems

In recent days, Kompany had already experienced health problems. According to him, he caught a “rather unpleasant virus,” which made the previous week difficult for him. The first symptoms reportedly appeared during the match against RB Leipzig.

German media wrote that after that match, the coach felt so weak that he had to rest in his office and did not give post-match interviews. Kompany was absent on Monday, and doctors examined him in detail. The next day, he did not lead training ahead of the match against Arsenal, while on Wednesday he was again independently managing the team during training.

Kompany explained that he had not listened to his body’s needs during his illness until his condition forced him to stop.

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