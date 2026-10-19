UEFA sets FIFA November 2 deadline for key documents — BBC Sport

UEFA has set FIFA a deadline of November 2 to publish key documents concerning the organisation’s governance and decision-making. This was reported by BBC Sport.

UEFA’s demand

In a letter seen by BBC Sport, UEFA General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis wrote that FIFA had not answered “a number of fundamental questions”. UEFA also stressed that each refusal to disclose information or provide documents should be justified separately, with a clear explanation of the specific grounds for such a decision.

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Questions for FIFA

At a FIFA Council meeting on Thursday, the organisation’s president Gianni Infantino apologised for his World Cup-related sales plan. At the same time, documents concerning this proposal were not published.

UEFA also sent an eight-page document listing its concerns. They concern a proposal for private investment in FIFA Forward Enterprise, the FIFA Peace Prize and the suspension of footballer Folarin Balogun, whose action was suspended. BBC Sport contacted FIFA for comment.

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