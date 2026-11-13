Ukrainian boxer Danil Lozan has been suspended for 20 months for doping

Ukrainian welterweight boxer Danil Lozan has been suspended for 20 months for violating anti-doping rules.

According to reports, the athlete failed to inform the relevant anti-doping authorities of his whereabouts on three occasions over a 12-month period, which constitutes a violation of Article 2.4 of the Anti-Doping Rules.

Lozan himself decided not to appeal the decision regarding his violation and accepted the consequences proposed by the ITA. Consequently, the Ukrainian boxer is suspended until December 22, 2027, as the suspension took effect on April 23.

Consequently, all of Lozan’s results dating from September 2, 2025, will be annulled.

At the same time, the statement emphasizes that athletes have the right to challenge the sanction by filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It should be noted that Lozan has fought 17 bouts during his career, winning 16 of them.

This was reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Ukraine plans to make doping control stations mandatory at competitions.

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