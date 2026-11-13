The World Boxing Council (WBC), during its annual congress in Acapulco, Mexico, decided to keep sanctions against representatives of Russia and Belarus in place.

According to Alina Shaternikova, vice president of the National Professional Boxing League of Ukraine, the restrictions include the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian boxers from the WBC rankings, as well as a ban on sanctioning professional bouts in those countries.

Separately, during the congress, WBC President Mauricio Suleiman was presented with the Ukrainian Order of Merit, Third Class. The award was conferred upon him by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in September.

Source: Alina Shaternikova

The IOC cynically lifted restrictions on the participation of athletes from Russia in international competitions. NOC President Vadym Guttsait reacted emotionally to this move, calling it shameful.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in competitions, including Olympic qualifiers.

As a reminder, the International Olympic Committee called on sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, provided they are not found to be “actively supporting” the war.

Vadym Guttsait reacted to the IOC’s decision regarding Russian athletes / Photo from open sources

The IOC has cynically lifted restrictions on the participation of athletes from Russia in international competitions. NOC President Vadym Guttsait reacted emotionally to this move, calling it shameful.

Vadym Guttsait reacted to the IOC’s decision regarding Russian athletes / Photo from open sources

The IOC cynically lifted restrictions on Russian athletes’ participation in international competitions. NOC President Vadym Guttsait reacted emotionally to this move, calling it shameful.

Vadym Guttsait reacted to the IOC’s decision regarding Russian athletes / Photo from open sources

The IOC cynically lifted restrictions on Russian athletes’ participation in international competitions. NOC President Vadym Guttsait reacted emotionally to this move, calling it shameful.

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