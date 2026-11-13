Usyk's fight with Benavides may be postponed due to a WBC decision

The World Boxing Council has named Australian Jay Opetaia the mandatory challenger for the cruiserweight title.

If David Benavidez defeats Michal Czeslak on December 5 and wins the WBC belt, he will be required to face Opetaia. If he refuses, the American risks losing his title.

Previously, Benavidez had planned to face Opetaia in May 2027, while Usyk was considering a return to cruiserweight for a bout against the American.

Now, due to the mandatory title defense, negotiations for a fight between Usyk and Benavidez may be postponed until the fall of 2027. This will happen only if the American defeats Ceslak and Opeta.

Source: Boxing News

Sergey Lapin, an advisor to Oleksandr Usyk, stated that the Ukrainian boxer is considering a return to the cruiserweight division in 2027. The plan calls for a fight for the vacant cruiserweight title, followed by a unification bout against American David Benavidez.

Oleksandr Usyk plans to stage two high-profile bouts in 2027. Among the Ukrainian’s potential opponents are Tyson Fury and the undefeated American David Benavidez, who wants to move up to the super heavyweight division. At the same time, negotiations for a fight with Deontay Wilder have reached an impasse due to disagreements over money and contract terms.

The bout between former undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and American boxer Deontay Wilder is in jeopardy. British analyst Gareth Davis suggests that the Ukrainian might consider a third fight against Tyson Fury.

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