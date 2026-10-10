Golden State Valkyries reach WNBA Finals — The Guardian

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87–77 in overtime in the third game of the WNBA semifinal series in Las Vegas and advanced to the league finals. The team completed a 3–0 series sweep of the defending champions and reached the decisive stage in only its second season as an expansion club, The Guardian reports.

Late-game surge

In the fourth quarter, the Valkyries trailed 63–69 but went on an 8–0 run. With 1 minute 12 seconds remaining in regulation, Veronica Burton put the visitors ahead, 71–69. Jackie Young tied the score with 26.6 seconds left after a pass from Chelsea Gray. Gabby Williams missed a close-range attempt with five seconds remaining, while Gray’s shot at the buzzer failed to go in.

In overtime, Golden State scored 12 points to their opponents’ two and took an 83–73 lead with 46.9 seconds remaining in the extra period. Williams scored eight points in overtime and finished the game with 16 points overall.

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Team leaders and Finals opponent

Kayla Thornton was the Valkyries’ top scorer with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tiffany Hayes and Kia Stokes scored 11 points each. Stokes made all five of her field-goal attempts, collected 10 rebounds and defended against the Aces’ leader, A’ja Wilson.

Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, making six of 19 field-goal attempts. Gray recorded 17 points, five assists and six turnovers, while Young scored 16 points.

In the Finals, the Valkyries will play the Atlanta Dream, which also swept its semifinal series by defeating the New York Liberty 85–83. The first Finals game is scheduled for October 17 in San Francisco.

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