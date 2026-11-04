Apple Music is preparing the Selfie Sing feature, which will allow users to record video while performing karaoke. Song lyrics will scroll on the screen in real time. The feature is expected to arrive with iOS 27.3, whose beta version is already available, Engadget reports.

A separate playlist for recording

Selfie Sing is an extension of the Apple Music Sing feature, introduced in 2022. It allowed users to perform vocal parts of songs. The new capability will not work with the service's entire catalog, but with a separate playlist.

The selection includes Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson, What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction, Like a Virgin by Madonna, Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, and 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.

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Voice effects

To start recording, users need to select a song and turn on the camera. Before saving or sharing a video, they will be able to adjust the voice volume and apply Megaphone, Echo, Concert Hall, or Studio effects.

iOS 27.3 is also expected to add new artificial intelligence features for Siri and an updated Health app. The broad release of the mobile operating system is expected in December.

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