The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allowed Intel to continue using foreign-made robotic vehicles at its US semiconductor manufacturing facilities for one year. The company sought special permission due to uncertainty over whether FCC restrictions apply to these machines, Ars Technica reports.

One-year authorization

On October 22, the FCC published a decision allowing Intel to operate such robotic machines at US factories for one year. The company filed its request on October 16, saying it was unsure whether its vehicles fall into the category of robots subject to the restrictions.

The regulator also approved certain changes to the hardware, software, and firmware of these systems. Intel explained that this was necessary for the continued operation and maintenance of the equipment.

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Robots for moving materials

These are automated guided vehicles that travel on tracks or along designated routes and often require operator supervision. They move materials and other items at warehouse and manufacturing sites. According to Bloomberg, such equipment is typically made by Japanese companies Murata Machinery and Daifuku Co., although Intel listed the specific models it uses in a confidential appendix to its request.

The FCC ban mainly applies to new models of mobile robots, including humanoid robots and robot vacuum cleaners. At the same time, it allows the import of devices previously approved in the United States, but may restrict significant modifications to them. Intel called these vehicles critical to semiconductor production in the United States and said it has no US alternatives that meet its requirements.

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