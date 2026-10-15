Flock CEO says microphones detect only gunshots — TechCrunch

In San Francisco, Flock CEO Garrett Langley said that the company’s microphones for detecting gunshots record only the sounds of gunfire. At the same time, Flock’s website states that the audio systems can also detect fireworks, car crashes, sideshows and other events, TechCrunch reports.

Statement by Flock’s CEO

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Langley defended the Gunshot Detection product, which listens for the sounds of gunshots and other ambient sounds in nearby areas in order to report potential public safety threats earlier. He explained the creation of the system by saying that people do not always call 911 when they hear gunshots.

According to Langley, some customers that installed the devices in parking lots suggested adding alerts about a possible theft or harm being inflicted on a person. The company tested such a feature with several customers, but decided to leave these systems limited to gunshot detection after concerns emerged, he claimed.

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The company’s explanation and criticism

In response to the publication’s inquiry, Flock spokesperson Paris Lewbel said the technology is primarily intended to detect gunfire, but is also capable of recognizing fireworks, sideshows and potential car crashes. She stressed that Langley’s words were meant to emphasize that the system is not designed to monitor conversations or analyze speech and currently does not detect human screams or distress signals.

Earlier, following criticism from human rights groups, Flock changed the description of the feature: initially, the company said the technology would respond to screams, then replaced this with wording about sounds of human distress. Later, Flock said it had removed the ability to detect such signals for customers who had been testing it.

The FAQ section on the company’s website says that, in addition to gunshots, the Gunshot and Audio Detection system can detect fireworks, sideshows and other events that disturb the peace of the community. It also states that the detection library is continuously expanded in line with customer needs. Amid concerns about mass surveillance, Flock’s activities have been criticized by human rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

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