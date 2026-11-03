A number of independent developers have reported delays in launching games on Steam due to a long wait for approval of submitted builds. In particular, Studio Daimon postponed the planned November 3 early access release of Food Devils: the team submitted the build on October 12, but it was still awaiting review.

Launch delays

Food Devils game director Alfred Camon announced the postponement on social media. Publisher 2 Left Thumbs also said in October that it missed the planned launch of Wheel Make It by nearly two weeks because of a lengthy build review. According to the publisher, the game failed one of the reviews because one menu item could not be accessed using a controller.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Steam review timelines

As The Verge reports, Valve states on its developer website that a review of a game's store presence usually takes three to five business days. The company advises submitting a page for review at least seven business days before the planned publication to allow time for possible changes.

Meanwhile, the number of games featured at Steam Next Fest has increased. The October festival featured 7,240 games, 65.2% more than at the festival in June, according to How to Market a Game.

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