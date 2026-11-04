Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council plans to begin developing a new science park in Tainan next year, which is intended to prepare infrastructure for factories producing 1-nanometer semiconductors. This was reported by Taipei Times, citing council minister Wu Cheng-wen.

Taiwan’s 19th science park

According to Wu Cheng-wen, official development of the site will begin next year. The planned park will become the country’s 19th science park. The council is to coordinate key infrastructure issues for local chipmakers’ transition to next-generation technologies, including land acquisition and ensuring stable water and electricity supplies.

The council did not name the operator of the future 1-nanometer factory. However, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, is considered the most likely candidate due to its advanced technological capabilities. The company has not yet confirmed these reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

TSMC’s plans for new process technologies

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, continues to develop its production roadmap. Its A14 process technology, corresponding to 1.4 nanometers, is expected to enter risk production next year and mass production in 2028.

The company has stated that this process technology will primarily be intended for next-generation smartphones, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications. The new science park in Tainan is also expected to host biomedical, optoelectronics and precision machinery enterprises.

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