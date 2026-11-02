Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) has issued an alert over cyberattacks targeting operators of cold chain systems in several European countries. As ANSA English reports, the agency urged companies to strengthen security measures.

Attacks in several countries

According to ACN, the cyberattacks targeted operators in Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Latvia, Finland and Sweden. In this regard, the agency addressed large retail, food logistics, industrial refrigeration and maintenance businesses.

Companies were advised to implement security measures previously proposed following digital incidents at several supermarket chains in France.

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Incidents in Italy

As of the time of publication, ACN had received a report of an incident from a company in Tuscany operating in the catering and food service sector. The agency also identified an attack on a business in Emilia-Romagna that produces frozen foods, although no official report from that company had yet been received.

The agency has stepped up monitoring due to the broad geographical scope of companies operating in this sector in order to detect possible further attacks.

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