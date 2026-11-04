Uber President Jill Hazelbaker to join OpenAI — Fortune

In the United States, OpenAI has appointed Uber President Jill Hazelbaker as its corporate affairs director. She will be responsible for the company’s global communications and will work with its leadership to deepen understanding of artificial intelligence and strengthen trust in OpenAI’s mission, Fortune reports.

Hazelbaker will begin work in early December and will report to OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman. She will live on the U.S. East Coast but will also spend time in San Francisco, where OpenAI’s headquarters is located.

Experience in the technology sector

Before joining OpenAI, Hazelbaker held the positions of president and corporate affairs director at Uber for 11 years. She previously also worked in senior roles at Snap and Google.

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Commenting on the appointment, Brockman emphasized Hazelbaker’s experience and her understanding of the opportunities and responsibilities associated with creating technologies on a global scale. The executive herself called work on public trust particularly important amid the spread of AI.

The communications position had not been filled since January

Hazelbaker will replace Hannah Wong, who served as OpenAI’s communications director until January 2026. After her departure, the communications team was temporarily led by Chris Lehane.

According to Fortune, OpenAI offered Hazelbaker the position as early as spring, but she declined at the time. In September, the company told the publication that it was not rushing the appointment and was looking for a suitable candidate, while in the summer it hired a recruiting firm to conduct the search.

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