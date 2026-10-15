The Cypriot government aims to turn the country into a leading and trusted artificial intelligence hub in the Eastern Mediterranean by 2032. Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou said this at the Digital Agenda Cyprus summit in Nicosia, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to him, Cyprus’ new strategy focuses on the practical application of artificial intelligence where the technology can bring the greatest benefit to the country. The authorities also want to make Cyprus a trusted European jurisdiction for AI-enabled services and a bridge between the European Union and neighboring regions.

Five priority sectors

The government plans to focus its efforts on the public sector and five industries in which Cyprus has an established economic and institutional presence: financial services, healthcare, tourism, legal services, and shipping.

The strategy provides for creating conditions in which artificial intelligence systems can be developed and tested under rules aligned with EU standards, and then scaled for European and regional markets. This should give companies a base for serving clients in Europe and the surrounding region.

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Education, data and infrastructure

The government identifies education and human capital development, as well as entrepreneurship and innovation, as the foundation for implementing the plan. The national strategy, which underwent public consultation earlier this year, covers the responsible use of AI, public sector modernization, skills, data and infrastructure development, and cooperation among the state, business, and academic institutions.

Earlier reports on the summit also mentioned 16 flagship AI programs planned through 2032. To implement them, the country needs reliable data, computing capacity, and secure systems for applying the technology in public services. A separate task is supporting small businesses in adapting to new tools.

According to Damianou, the government’s task is to ensure that the use of AI increases productivity, strengthens the resilience of the economy and state institutions, and improves services for citizens.

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