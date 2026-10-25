China plans to largely complete the formation of a national blockchain network by 2030 and accelerate the deployment of the intelligent internet. This is envisaged by the country’s digital development plan for the next five years, The Express Tribune reports.

Network and 6G

The document was issued by China’s Central Cyberspace Commission. It also provides for the commercial launch of sixth-generation mobile communications, or 6G, at an appropriate time.

By 2030, the country aims to make significant progress in informatization so that digital technologies play a greater role in China’s modernization. The plan also provides for the further orderly opening of the telecommunications and internet sectors.

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Digital indicators

According to the document, China’s internet penetration rate is expected to increase from 80.1% in 2025 to 85% in 2030. The number of 5G base stations per 10,000 residents is planned to rise from 34 to 50.

The plan includes strengthening fundamental research in computational mathematics, communications networks and data science. Breakthroughs are also expected in key technologies, including deeper integration of artificial intelligence with operating systems and software development tools.

Education and data protection

China intends to expand artificial intelligence education at all levels of learning, improve the public’s AI literacy and accelerate the development of vocational education to train digital specialists. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology forecasts that by 2030, the country’s information and communications industry revenue will reach 4.1 trillion yuan, or about $615 billion. The document also stresses the need to strengthen data security and personal information protection.

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