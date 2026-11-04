One in five Ukrainians received news via artificial intelligence in 2026

About 22% of Ukrainians used AI to get news in 2026. Television and online media have the same percentage. At the same time, social media remains the main source of information.

According to a study by the NGO “Internews-Ukraine,” 87% of respondents get their news through social media. Telegram remains the most popular platform at 82%, followed by YouTube (55%) and Facebook (40%).

Television and online media are used by 22% of respondents each, radio by 9%, and print media by only 3%.

Among news sources, the most frequently mentioned were the Telegram channel “Trukha” (19%), the “1+1” TV channel (9%), Serhiy Sternenko (7%), and “Suspilne” (6%).

The study also showed that Ukrainians value the timeliness of news (39%) and the convenience of the format (36%) more than the accuracy of the information (24%). Every day, 58% of respondents read short text-based news articles, while 44% watch short videos.

Separately, researchers found that 69% of Ukrainians oppose restricting access to social media. At the same time, only 10% of survey participants were able to correctly assess the accuracy of all three news stories in a special test.

The survey was conducted in July–August 2026 among 2,520 residents of Ukrainian cities with populations exceeding 50,000.

Source: Forbes

UN Secretary-General Guterres called on the U.S. and China to engage in dialogue on AI — Asharq Al-Awsat.

Trump announced the creation of AI units and the appointment of an “AI czar” — YLE News

About half of the respondents in a survey commissioned by Politico supported slowing the development of artificial intelligence to mitigate potential risks. The survey covered six Western countries—the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United States, and France.

Read us on