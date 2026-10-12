Hello Games will release the science-fiction game No Man’s Sky on iPhone and iPad on October 28. The mobile version will be available on iPhone 11 and newer models, as well as on the third-generation iPad Air and newer devices, The Verge reports.

The full game with limitations

Hello Games head Sean Murray said that the iOS version is not a simplified edition of No Man’s Sky. It will include numerous updates released for the game since its launch, including last year’s major Voyagers expansion.

At the same time, key features that will not be included in the iOS version are multiplayer mode and planetary settlements. Murray compared the iOS launch to the game’s initial release on Nintendo Switch. According to him, the studio will support the mobile version based on feedback and player numbers, as it did with the Switch version.

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Controls and game size

The download size of No Man’s Sky for iOS will be about 5 GB. The developers created a new touch control scheme and added support for controllers, screen casting, as well as a mouse and keyboard on iPad.

Hello Games also said it paid considerable attention to battery life and the thermal performance of devices. According to Murray, this should ensure comfortable extended gaming sessions.

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