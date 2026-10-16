OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT extension for Google Chrome: it can use information from open browser tabs and also work in the sidebar. This was reported by The Verge.

According to OpenAI, after installing the extension, a user can select Chrome in the web version or desktop app of ChatGPT so that the chatbot can view open tabs. In a demonstration, a user asks the AI to compare three pages featuring sofas they are considering buying.

Working with forms and emails

The company also provided examples of prompts for the updated extension. In particular, ChatGPT can use information from an event description to fill out a registration form and stop before submitting it. Another example involves comparing contractors' services in open tabs and drafting an email to the company that best meets home renovation needs.

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The proposed scenarios also include filling out a form before a dentist visit while simultaneously adding the appointment to work and personal calendars.

Sidebar and tab management

OpenAI has also updated ChatGPT in Chrome's sidebar. It offers a full history of conversations with the chatbot and Chat and Work interfaces that can be used without leaving the open page.

In ChatGPT Work, the tool can manage Chrome tabs for tasks such as sending messages, filling out forms, or uploading files. In addition, it can organize and group open tabs. The Verge compares these capabilities to the auto browse feature in Google's Gemini-powered browser.

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