Waymo, owned by Alphabet, plans to launch an autonomous robotaxi service in Toronto, Canada, in 2028. This will be the company’s first planned entry into the Canadian market. This is stated in a Channel NewsAsia report citing Reuters.

Fleet operations partner

For fleet operations in Toronto, Waymo will cooperate with Element Fleet Management. The company already provides commercial robotaxi services in several US cities and is expanding into other markets, including London and Tokyo.

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Preparations for the launch

Waymo said it will begin preparatory work in Canada’s largest city. This will include mapping the city and engaging with local authorities ahead of the future deployment of the Waymo Driver autonomous driving system.

The company also intends to create hundreds of jobs over time. The vacancies will involve fleet maintenance, validation rides, customer support and other operational areas.

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