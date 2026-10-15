In South Korea, five microsatellites of the NEONSAT constellation transmitted their first images of Earth to a ground station 14 hours and 29 minutes after being launched aboard a Nuri rocket. The launch took place on October 7 from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, in the country’s southwest, Korea Herald reports.

First images

The five spacecraft are part of the New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety, or NEONSAT, program. The early receipt of images confirmed the normal operation of the satellites and their optical payload, the Korea Aerospace Administration said.

According to the administration, the satellites maintain stable communication with ground stations. Their power generation and attitude control systems are operating normally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further deployment

Following additional payload checks, the Korea Aerospace Administration and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology are to begin initial operations of the spacecraft. The five satellites will be gradually positioned at equal intervals to form a constellation.

After initial operations are completed, control is planned to be transferred next year to the National Satellite Operations Center on Jeju Island. Satellite images are to be used for national security and emergency response needs. In the future, the NEONSAT constellation will consist of ten spacecraft: another five are planned to be launched next year during the sixth flight of the Nuri rocket.

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