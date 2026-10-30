More than half of adults in Taiwan used generative AI — Taipei Times

More than half of adult residents of Taiwan have used generative artificial intelligence tools over the past six months. The results of a survey were released by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission, Taipei Times reports.

The study was conducted from May 6 to 28. It covered 1,079 respondents aged 18 and older who had used generative AI tools during the previous six months.

Most popular services

Respondents most often used OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was named by 87.9% of those surveyed. Google's Gemini ranked second at 67.8%, while Anthropic's Claude was used by 8.9% of study participants.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

When participants were asked to name their primary AI tool, 56.6% chose ChatGPT and 34.6% chose Gemini. The most common purposes for using generative AI were education, cited by 56.5% of respondents, and work tasks, cited by 55%. Another 47.2% said they choose the platform that best meets their needs.

Paid subscriptions and free versions

Paid AI services were used by 39.8% of respondents, with nearly 70% of them paying for subscriptions from their own funds. Half of subscribers spent between NT$500 and NT$1,000 per month, while 76.3% said they would not cancel their subscription even if its price increased by 10%.

Among users of free services, 89.5% said they did not subscribe because the free version was sufficient for them. If the quality of such services worsened due to lower usage limits or slower responses, 76.7% would be willing to switch to another free platform, while 15.5% would choose a paid version.

Read us on