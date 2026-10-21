Spotify launches native app for Audi cars — The Verge

Spotify has launched its own app for Audi car multimedia systems, built directly for the Google Android Automotive operating system. The app has started working on selected Audi models and does not require a smartphone connection, Bluetooth connection, or audio cable, The Verge reports.

Models with the new app

The new app will become available in the Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron electric vehicles, as well as in the A5, Q5, and A6 models with internal combustion engines. It runs directly on the car's infotainment system hardware.

Spotify's head of automotive business development, Jonathan Tarlton, said that the app was developed for a little over a year. Unlike the standard Spotify integration in Android Automotive, where Google templates determined the appearance, the new version allows the service to independently create and display the interface on the car's screens.

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Features for passengers

Passengers will be able to scan a QR code on the display to join a Spotify Jam session and add tracks to the queue from their smartphones. In cars with a separate screen for the front passenger, it will be possible to view song lyrics and video content without changing the driver's screen.

When the car is parked or charging, video podcasts, animations, and song lyrics can be displayed on the central screen. Spotify will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the new product is intended to offer an alternative to streaming the interface from a smartphone.

Distribution through Android Automotive

The company plans to focus on vehicles with Android-based operating systems. To do this, Spotify will use a standard Android Automotive APK, which can be distributed through Google Play and carmakers' own app stores, including the Audi Application Store.

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