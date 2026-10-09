Attorney Shevchuk alleged that Roman Maselko had attempted to pressure judges and accused him of interfering in the judicial process

Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk posted a video statement in which he claimed that Roman Maselko, a former member of the High Council of Justice, had filed several lawsuits against him with the Obukhiv District Court in Kyiv Oblast. The attorney claims that Maselko is attempting, in this way, to force him to retract his public statements regarding possible interference in a court case in Lviv.

In the video posted on Facebook, Shevchuk called Maselko’s actions an attempt to influence judges, specifically through the assignment of cases and a motion to review his Facebook page. However, these claims represent the lawyer’s position and require independent verification.

According to Shevchuk, one of the judges of the Obukhiv District Court granted the motion to review his social media page. Other judges, the lawyer claims, did not support the relevant procedural requests.

“Roma spammed the Obukhiv Court because he wants to refute the information—which I know—that he called Judge Dzenzori at the Frankivsk Court in Lviv and asked her not to hear my lawsuit against ‘Nashi Hroshi,’” Shevchuk stated.

The lawyer also claims that Maselko tried to have his lawsuit dismissed in Lviv. However, Shevchuk did not provide any documents or other evidence in his video statement to confirm that such phone calls took place.

Roman Maselko’s Response

Roman Maselko previously stated in his own public report that he had filed a lawsuit against Oleksiy Shevchuk over allegations of alleged interference in the judges’ activities. He insists that he did not call the judges regarding the case in question and did not attempt to influence its proceedings.

According to Maselko, prior to Shevchuk’s publication, he was unaware of the existence of this court case, its case number, or the judges hearing it. He called the accusations fabricated and stated that he intends to seek their refutation in court.

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Source: Oleksiy Shevchuk

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