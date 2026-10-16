The AMCU uncovered misleading labeling on tissue packages and fined the manufacturer

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine fined Aodema LLC 1.1 million hryvnias for spreading false information about paper napkins. On the packaging of the three-ply products, the number of napkins was actually stated by counting each layer. In addition, the antibacterial properties of the napkins claimed by the manufacturer were not true.

The napkin manufacturer misled consumers

The decision was adopted on October 15, 2026.

During its review of the case, the AMCU determined that the packaging of the three-ply napkins listed a quantity that actually corresponded to the total number of layers. As a result, some packages contained one-third fewer napkins than buyers could have expected.

In addition, the information provided by the manufacturer regarding the products’ antibacterial properties was untrue.

A survey conducted by the Committee showed that most respondents misunderstood the number of napkins indicated on the packaging. Information about the quantity of the product and its properties could have influenced consumers’ purchasing decisions.

Some of the company’s competitors also pointed out the potential impact of such information on competition in their submissions to the AMCU.

The Committee concluded that the misleading labeling could have created a false impression among buyers regarding the price-to-quantity ratio of the wipes, as well as regarding the products’ additional properties. This could have given Aodema LLC an unfair competitive advantage.

The AMCU ruled that the company’s actions constituted a violation of Article 15-1 of the Law of Ukraine “On Protection Against Unfair Competition.” The company was ordered to cease the violation and was fined 1.1 million UAH.

This was reported by the AMCU’s press service.

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