Anatoliy Kashpirovsky will be buried in Vinnytsia

The body of television “healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky is being transported from Russia to Ukraine via Turkey and Poland. He is scheduled to be buried in Vinnytsia.

According to Kashpirovsky’s nephew, as of October 12, the coffin was at the Istanbul terminal. Late that evening, it was expected to be delivered to Warsaw, from where it would be transported by train to Kyiv and then to Vinnytsia.

The nephew also said that during his lifetime, Kashpirovsky had requested that part of his ashes be buried in Vinnytsia, where his mother is buried, and that the other part be left in Russia.

Soviet psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky died at the age of 87. TV host Andrei Malakhov announced his death.

Earlier, Gilad Ben-Shach—a composer, music editor, and longtime employee of Kol Yisrael—died in Israel at the age of 85. He was one of the founders of the Reshet Gimel radio station and later became its manager.

In Furano, Japan, screenwriter So Kuramoto died on September 18 at the age of 91; he wrote scripts for popular Japanese television dramas, including the series “Kita no Kuni kara.” The cause of death was multiple organ failure.

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