Anti-corruption authorities have launched a full audit of Vyacheslav Vasilyevich Bezhan’s 2025 financial disclosure statement. According to the publicly available statement, this likely refers to the chief physician of the municipal nonprofit enterprise “Promin Zdorovya Primary Health Care Center” of the Novoselytsia City Council in the Chernivtsi District of Chernivtsi Oblast, who owns a vast amount of real estate, a fleet of vehicles, and a substantial amount of cash.

UA.NEWS journalists learned this from their own sources.

Specifically, Vyacheslav Bezhan declared the following real estate holdings:

two apartments measuring 189 m² and 187 m²,

seven land plots,

two office spaces measuring 110 m² and 57 m²,

four non-residential buildings with areas of 467 m², 20 m², 18 m², and 124.50 m²



The declarant also owns an unfinished house with an area of 1,845 m² and a basement with an area of 421 m².

The chief physician also owns three cars: a Mercedes-Benz E200, a Land Rover Evoque, and a Toyota HiAce.

In 2025, the chief physician received the following income:

Salary at the “Promin Zdorov’ya” Primary Health Care Center, a municipal non-profit enterprise of the Novoselytsia City Council—1,065,881 UAH

Union dues – 6,900 UAH

Salary received from a second job at the Novoselytsia City Council’s “Novoselytsia Hospital” Municipal Non-Profit Enterprise — 88,605 UAH

Income from entrepreneurial activities — 144,000 UAH

Pension – 210,045 UAH

Interest on government bonds — 158,340 UAH

Income from the sale of real estate by Valentina Vasylivna Negrutsa — 2,171,805 UAH.

In addition, the declarant reported holding 195,000 USD, 85,000 EUR, and 30,000 hryvnias in cash.

Vyacheslav Bezhan also has active bank accounts, but the balances there are quite nominal.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the bank accounts of Bohdan Yakymets, a businessman from the Ternopil region, whose name is associated in business circles with the role of “money man” for oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi in western Ukraine.

In addition, Olga Dibrova, the former ambassador to Finland, and her husband are reportedly under full investigation.

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