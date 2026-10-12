Trains to Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been canceled due to repairs in Chop

On October 12–13, rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border in Chop will be temporarily suspended. The reason is repair work at the station.

On October 12, the “Bratislava–Chop” train, which is scheduled to arrive at 9:41 p.m., will not run. On October 13, all trains to Slovakia and the Czech Republic—and in the opposite direction—via the “Chop (Strazh)” border crossing will be canceled.

Passengers are advised to check the current schedule and availability of trains in advance of their trip.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine