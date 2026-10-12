Trains to Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been canceled due to repairs in Chop
On October 12–13, rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border in Chop will be temporarily suspended. The reason is repair work at the station.
On October 12, the “Bratislava–Chop” train, which is scheduled to arrive at 9:41 p.m., will not run. On October 13, all trains to Slovakia and the Czech Republic—and in the opposite direction—via the “Chop (Strazh)” border crossing will be canceled.
Passengers are advised to check the current schedule and availability of trains in advance of their trip.
JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only replace what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.