A 33-year-old native of the Lviv region agreed to become the director of an agricultural enterprise for $200, even though he had no intention of actually managing its operations.

The man submitted his documents, signed papers containing false information, and officially registered the company in Odesa. According to the documents, the company was supposed to be engaged in the cultivation of grain and oilseed crops. However, in reality, other people were running the business.

Based on evidence from the Economic Security Bureau, the court sentenced the man.

EBB detectives determined that the fictitiously registered company was used in a tax evasion scheme. Through the agricultural enterprise, non-cash funds were converted into cash for companies in the real sector of the economy.

The “director” himself did not sign any contracts, manage any accounts, or handle any accounting. For his role, he received the promised $200.

The result was a court verdict. The man was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 205-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment with a 1-year probationary period. He was also barred from holding managerial, administrative, or financial positions for 3 years.

The investigation into the other participants in the scheme is ongoing as part of a separate criminal proceeding. This was reported by the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. The Economic Security Bureau (ESB) dismantled a network of underground gambling halls in Bila Tserkva. The BEB exposed a trader for fuel fraud Following searches by the BEB, Marketopt refused to split into individual entrepreneurs

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