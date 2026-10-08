Delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. will hold talks on October 9 and 10 – Reuters

The Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to the United States for two days of meetings with U.S. officials on Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the meetings during a visit to Pryluky alongside British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

The main objectives and context of the upcoming talks are:

* to urge the U.S. side to significantly increase pressure on Russia;

* to coordinate further diplomatic steps between the countries;

* to discuss the inadmissibility of economic negotiations with an aggressor country during wartime.

During his speech, the head of state emphasized Ukraine’s position: “It is unacceptable, on the one hand, to negotiate with the Russians regarding future economic projects, and on the other hand, to say that we have found ourselves in some kind of… diplomatic dead end.”

This was reported by Reuters.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to defend its airspace, specifically by allowing the use of Starlink over Russian territory.

Russia’s plan to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure called for completely cutting off Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa from electricity, heat, and water supplies. An intercepted document lists 60 key targets, including energy facilities, water supply systems, and municipal infrastructure.

Energy infrastructure became one of the main targets of Russia’s massive nighttime strike on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated. According to him, Russia launched 70 missiles, a significant portion of which were ballistic.

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