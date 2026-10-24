Ukrainian choreographer and soldier Dmytro Dikusar has checked in from his military service for the first time in a long while. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine several years ago. Today, October 24, Dikusar is celebrating his birthday. He also shared a photo of what he looks like now.

“I just want to remind you that I love you and say: believe in victory, just as I believe in it!” emphasized the star celebrating his birthday.

Incidentally, before the full-scale invasion began, Dmytro was actively pursuing a career in dance and participated in dance shows such as “Dancing with the Stars.” However, after February 24, 2022, he decided to go to the front lines.

In honor of his 41st birthday, Dmytro shared a new photo on Instagram and addressed his followers.

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