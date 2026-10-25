Soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard used drones to deliver 15 packages containing baby food, groceries, and toys to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The total weight of the aid exceeded 600 kilograms. It was distributed to families with children who remain in the blockaded town.

Despite the Russian occupation and the difficult conditions under which Oleshky’s residents live, the Ukrainian military continues to deliver essential supplies to them. This time, the aid for families with children was delivered by soldiers from the “Bolgarichi” Special Purpose Company of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. According to him, the day before, National Guard soldiers used drones to deliver 15 packages to the city. The total weight of the cargo was over 600 kilograms.

The packages contained food and items for children. Specifically, the soldiers delivered breakfast cereals, milk, educational games, and toys. “Despite the Russian occupation and the difficult conditions faced by the residents of the Kherson region, our units continue to support the people,” Vygivsky noted.

Families with children remain in Oleshky

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and is under Russian occupation. According to the minister, the city is blockaded, and its residents are facing difficult conditions. Assistance to families raising children who need food and other essentials remains particularly important.

Vygivsky pointed out that among the children currently in Oleshky are those who were born after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion and have lived in wartime conditions since birth. “Among the children currently in the blockaded town of Oleshky are those who were born during the full-scale war and have never known life without terror. We are supporting these families and delivering essential supplies to them,” the minister said.

Delivering aid via drones makes it possible to transport supplies to places that would otherwise be difficult or dangerous to reach under normal circumstances. At the same time, this operation requires coordinated efforts by military personnel who prepare the packages, operate the drones, and provide cover.

The Minister of Internal Affairs thanked everyone who participated in this operation: those who collected aid, piloted the drones, and ensured safety during delivery. He specifically recognized the people who, at the risk of their own lives, continue to help Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi on Facebook.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

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