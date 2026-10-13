The dollar has risen in value: The NBU has set the exchange rate for October 14, 2026

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates of the hryvnia against foreign currencies as of October 14. The U.S. dollar rose by 13 kopecks, while the euro rose by 19 kopecks.

The official exchange rates for Wednesday, October 14, will be:

1 U.S. dollar – 45.08 UAH (44.95 UAH as of October 13);

1 euro – 50.43 UAH (50.24 UAH as of October 13).

This is according to data on the National Bank of Ukraine’s website.

The NBU announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the 2,000-hryvnia banknote would enter circulation on September 4, 2026. The presentation of the banknote itself took place in advance so that banking and non-banking institutions would have time to configure their equipment, and citizens and businesses could familiarize themselves with its design and security features.

Getmantsev commented on the impact of the new 2,000-hryvnia banknote on inflation.

Read us on