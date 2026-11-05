Drapatiy allowed some military personnel to serve in the same area where their children live

Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are raising and caring for children with disabilities under the age of 18 will be able to serve in their children’s place of residence or in the nearest possible location.

Following a request from the Office of the Military Ombudsman, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy issued a decision requiring strict adherence to the Regulations on Military Service when reviewing requests for the transfer of such service members due to family circumstances.

Transfers will be carried out to equivalent or lower-ranking positions in military units or military command structures, taking into account the staffing levels of the units. Similar requests to ensure this possibility have also been sent to the State Border Guard Service, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard.

Source: Office of the Military Ombudsman.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

Commander-in-Chief Drapatiy ordered tighter control over the military medical commission in Ukraine.

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