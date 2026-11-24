Indictments against three former heads of district territorial recruitment and social support centers in Luhansk Oblast have been filed with the court. They are accused of unauthorized alteration of information in the “Oberig” automated information system to artificially inflate the mobilization plan’s performance metrics.

According to the pretrial investigation, from November 2025 to January 2026, the three officials used their official authority and personal digital certificates to enter knowingly false information into the registry.

This information concerned the alleged conscription of persons subject to military service. In this way, the defendants attempted to artificially improve the mobilization plan’s performance metrics and create the appearance of its fulfillment.

In total, false information regarding the alleged conscription of 28 individuals was entered into the “Oberig” system.

Among them were servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and other military formations who were already serving at that time.

The other men were not actually mobilized: they did not report to the relevant Territorial Recruitment Centers or Military Registration and Enlistment Offices, did not undergo a military medical examination, and were not assigned to military units.

The investigation also identified a separate case involving the entry of false information regarding a person who had the status of missing under special circumstances.

Despite this, the “Oberig” registry contained information about his alleged conscription into military service and assignment to a military unit.

In addition, law enforcement officials documented a scheme involving a person subject to military service who was initially registered for military service without being removed from his previous place of registration.

Subsequently, data regarding his alleged conscription, assignment to a military unit, and removal from the registry were entered into the system. According to the investigation, these actions were intended to artificially conceal the man from conscription on the day his deferment period expired.

The actions of the three defendants were classified under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This pertains to the unauthorized alteration of information processed in an automated system by a person authorized to access it, committed repeatedly.

If found guilty, they face three to six years of imprisonment, as well as disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by the Investigative Division of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Operational support was provided by the Strategic Investigations Directorate of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Cybercrime Prevention Directorate in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The indictments have already been submitted to the court. The court will determine the guilt of the defendants.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Matters in the Eastern Region.

In addition, an indictment has been filed against two employees of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Regional Office and a lawyer, who are accused of extorting and receiving $110,000 in illicit benefits. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, a 52-year-old lawyer is accused of extorting money in exchange for influencing immigration officials to issue a temporary residence permit to a foreign national and help him avoid deportation.

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